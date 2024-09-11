Politics
AAP Announces Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5, 2024. This announcement comes amid ongoing discussions with the Congress party regarding seat-sharing arrangements, which have reportedly reached an impasse.
The candidates announced include Hawa Singh from Indri and Pravesh Mehta from Faridabad. Additionally, AAP has previously stated its intention to finalize its candidates by September 12, the last date for filing nominations.
Earlier, AAP unveiled its first list featuring 20 candidates, which included prominent figures such as Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. The party has indicated that it would proceed with its candidate announcements if an alliance with Congress was not confirmed by the set deadline.
In the 2019 Haryana elections, AAP contested from 46 seats but did not secure any victories. This time, the party seems determined to enhance its performance by strategically selecting candidates across various constituencies.
Following the recent developments, AAP has also published its third and fourth lists of candidates. The complete details of the candidates and the constituencies they will contest from are available for public viewing.
Recent Posts
- Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Debuts on Netflix
- Chappell Roan Dazzles 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with Enchanting Performance
- Green Day Announce Australian Leg of The Saviors Tour
- RUOK Day Highlights Mental Health Challenges Amid Rising Cost of Living
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Subscription Closes with Overwhelming Demand
- Indian Semiconductor Stocks Surge Following Government Investment Plans
- BTS’ RM Reflects on Pressures and Personal Aspirations Amid Military Service
- Indiana Fever Set for Clash with Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Pluto TV to Launch New FAST News Channels Globally
- Investigation Underway for Suspected Murder-Suicide in Midlothian
- Angelina Jolie’s Timeless Travel Style Inspires Fall Fashion
- Australia Triumphs Over England in T20I Opener
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Oversubscribed Across Investor Segments
- Bowden Francis’ No-Hit Attempt Falls Short as Blue Jays Lose to Mets
- Trump Media Shares Plummet Following Debate
- Production Begins on ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel Starring Adam Sandler
- Deshaun Watson Strongly Denies New Sexual Assault Allegation
- Lee Miller Exhibition Opens at The Image Centre
- Declan Rice Congratulates Harry Kane on Milestone Achievement
- Demi Opens Up About Ketamine Therapy’s Impact on Marriage