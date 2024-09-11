AAP Announces Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5, 2024. This announcement comes amid ongoing discussions with the Congress party regarding seat-sharing arrangements, which have reportedly reached an impasse.

The candidates announced include Hawa Singh from Indri and Pravesh Mehta from Faridabad. Additionally, AAP has previously stated its intention to finalize its candidates by September 12, the last date for filing nominations.

Earlier, AAP unveiled its first list featuring 20 candidates, which included prominent figures such as Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. The party has indicated that it would proceed with its candidate announcements if an alliance with Congress was not confirmed by the set deadline.

In the 2019 Haryana elections, AAP contested from 46 seats but did not secure any victories. This time, the party seems determined to enhance its performance by strategically selecting candidates across various constituencies.

Following the recent developments, AAP has also published its third and fourth lists of candidates. The complete details of the candidates and the constituencies they will contest from are available for public viewing.