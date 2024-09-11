Connect with us

The Amazing Race Canada Renewed for Season 11

4 hours ago

The Amazing Race Canada Show Logo

CTV has announced the renewal of Canada’s favorite summertime adventure series, The Amazing Race Canada, for a new season, set to air in 2025. This announcement comes shortly after the conclusion of the show’s milestone tenth season finale.

Hosted by Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, The Amazing Race Canada will welcome a fresh group of contestants when it returns for Season 11. Specific details regarding the casting of new racers will be disclosed at a later date.

Justin Stockman, Vice-President of Content Development & Programming at Bell Media, remarked, “Since its debut in 2013, The Amazing Race Canada has become a beloved family viewing summer tradition. The series has captivated audiences across the country with exhilarating challenges, breathtaking scenery, and fierce competition – pushing the boundaries of reality competition year after year.”

In addition to the exciting news of the new season, customized brand partnership opportunities are currently available for The Amazing Race Canada. These opportunities encompass various platforms including video, digital, social media, radio, and out-of-home advertising, alongside first-in-class data opportunities.

Final data for Season 10 is yet to be reported, but preliminary findings reveal that The Amazing Race Canada was the overall number one summer series among Canadian viewers aged 25-54, securing an average viewership of 1.3 million. This marks the show’s tenth consecutive year as the most-watched summer series in Canada within this demographic.

With an impressive total of 42 Canadian Screen Award nominations and 27 wins, The Amazing Race Canada continues to establish itself as a premier television spectacle.

Rachel Adams

