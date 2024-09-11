Eminem Set to Perform at 2024 Video Music Awards

MTV has announced that Eminem, aged 51, will deliver the opening performance for the 2024 Video Music Awards. This performance will mark the debut of his new project titled ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’, which was released in July and stands as his 12th studio album.

The album has achieved significant success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Furthermore, its lead single ‘Houdini‘ has secured a strong position, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has earned eight nominations for this year’s VMAs, including Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Song of Summer for ‘Houdini’. He is currently tied with Peter Gabriel for the record for the most VMA wins by a solo male artist, holding 13 VMAs overall and ranking as the second most nominated artist in VMAs history with a total of 67 nods.

Megan Thee Stallion has been announced as the host of the upcoming awards show, while Taylor Swift leads the 2024 VMA nominations with 12 nods. This is followed by Post Malone with 11 nominations, and Eminem with eight. Other artists, including Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, and Sabrina Carpenter, are also in contention with seven nominations each.

The lineup for performances at the 2024 VMAs includes renowned artists such as Katy Perry, Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J, Shawn Mendes, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, and Benson Boone. Katy Perry is set to receive this year’s Video Vanguard Award and will perform a medley of her greatest hits.

The 2024 Video Music Awards are scheduled to take place live from Long Island’s UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11, at 8 p.m.