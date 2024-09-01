ASU’s Football Game Faces Remote Broadcasting Criticism

Arizona Republic reported that the recent decision by Fox Sports to have a remote broadcast for the Arizona State University (ASU) football game has sparked criticism among fans and sports writers.

The game, held at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday night, featured Chris Myers as the play-by-play announcer and Petros Papadakis as the analyst. However, both announcers were not present in Tempe for this non-conference college football match.

The situation has revived concerns regarding remote broadcasts, which became more common during the COVID-19 pandemic. While not unprecedented, many considered the choice to broadcast the game remotely disappointing, especially as it marked ASU’s first game in the Big 12 era.

Despite the unique circumstances, the outcome of the game was decisive, with ASU winning 48-7. Upcoming matches include a game against Mississippi State on September 7, scheduled to air on ESPN, and another at Texas State on September 12, also set for ESPN.