Aubrey Plaza’s Dress Makes Headlines but She Remains Unfazed

Actress Aubrey Plaza, aged 40, recently attended an event wearing a striking dress with a front-center cutout and a crisscross neckline, showcasing her toned midriff. The ensemble was accentuated with Mouawad jewelry and metallic Jimmy Choo sandal heels.

Despite the attention the outfit received, Plaza expressed during her appearance on a Wednesday, September 11 radio show, that she didn’t deliberate much on her dress choice. “They just gave me that dress, and I put it on. I wasn’t really thinking about it so much. I swear to God,” Plaza explained.

The show’s host questioned if Plaza was concerned about the revealing nature of the outfit, particularly the underboob element. However, Plaza responded by emphasizing that the size of her breasts did not make it a concern for her.

In response to online buzz about the dress, Plaza pondered why it was viewed as particularly noteworthy. “Is this different from any other dress I wear?” she wondered. “I didn’t think that dress specifically was like, ‘Woo. Check it out. I’m gonna really make a splash here with this underboob.'”

Her fashion stylist corroborated the choice, humorously noting on Instagram that multiple fittings focused intentionally on the underboob element. Meanwhile, Plaza’s film ‘Megalopolis‘ is set to premiere on September 27, and she stars in another release, ‘My Old Ass,’ hitting theaters on September 13.