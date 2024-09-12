Entertainment
Aubrey Plaza’s Dress Makes Headlines but She Remains Unfazed
Actress Aubrey Plaza, aged 40, recently attended an event wearing a striking dress with a front-center cutout and a crisscross neckline, showcasing her toned midriff. The ensemble was accentuated with Mouawad jewelry and metallic Jimmy Choo sandal heels.
Despite the attention the outfit received, Plaza expressed during her appearance on a Wednesday, September 11 radio show, that she didn’t deliberate much on her dress choice. “They just gave me that dress, and I put it on. I wasn’t really thinking about it so much. I swear to God,” Plaza explained.
The show’s host questioned if Plaza was concerned about the revealing nature of the outfit, particularly the underboob element. However, Plaza responded by emphasizing that the size of her breasts did not make it a concern for her.
In response to online buzz about the dress, Plaza pondered why it was viewed as particularly noteworthy. “Is this different from any other dress I wear?” she wondered. “I didn’t think that dress specifically was like, ‘Woo. Check it out. I’m gonna really make a splash here with this underboob.'”
Her fashion stylist corroborated the choice, humorously noting on Instagram that multiple fittings focused intentionally on the underboob element. Meanwhile, Plaza’s film ‘Megalopolis‘ is set to premiere on September 27, and she stars in another release, ‘My Old Ass,’ hitting theaters on September 13.
Recent Posts
- Ishan Kishan’s Surprise Return to Duleep Trophy Sparks Speculation
- Government Introduces Legislation to Criminalize Doxxing and Strengthen Privacy Protections
- National Testing Agency Releases 2024 UGC NET Answer Keys and Objections Window
- Katy Perry Celebrates MTV Video Vanguard Award with Futuristic Performance
- Industry Experts Discuss the Significance of Inclusivity and R U OK? Day
- Tragic End for Actor Malaika Arora’s Father: A Family’s Heartbreaking Loss
- Jon Bon Jovi Aids in Rescuing Woman in Distress on Nashville Bridge
- Public Inquiry Ordered into the Murder of Pat Finucane
- Unexpected Moment at National Television Awards as Co-Star Disrupts Live Broadcast
- Taylor Swift and Post Malone Win Best Collaboration at MTV VMAs
- Epilepsy Drug Sulthiame Shows Promise in Reducing Sleep Apnoea Symptoms
- Ocala Hosts 9/11 Memorial Service Honoring Sacrifices and Memories
- Apple Introduces New Camera Button with iPhone 16 Series
- Aubrey Plaza’s Dress Makes Headlines but She Remains Unfazed
- Injury Forces Ruturaj Gaikwad to Retire Hurt in Duleep Trophy Clash
- Northern Ireland Leaders to Discuss Financial Pressures with UK Chancellor
- Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori Dies at 86
- Shannon Sharpe Clarifies Instagram Live Incident
- Sébastien Delorme Finds New Love in Entrepreneur Virginie Bruneau
- Google Doodle Celebrates Scoubidou, A Craft Rich in Color and History