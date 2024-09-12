Taylor Swift and Post Malone Win Best Collaboration at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift and Post Malone have achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first to win a Moon Person at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night, September 11th, for their chart-topping duet “Fortnight.” They claimed the award for Best Collaboration, solidifying their impact on the music scene.

The award was presented by Flavor Flav, a self-proclaimed King Swiftie, and 2024 Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles. Flavor Flav, representing Public Enemy, excitedly proclaimed “Swifties in the building!” and engaged with the audience, earning a giggle from Swift.

During their acceptance speech, Swift opened by noting the significance of the date, September 11th, in American history. Reflecting on the terrorist attacks 23 years ago, she emphasized it as the most important aspect of the day.

Swift praised Post Malone, describing him as an incredibly talented and down-to-earth person, highlighting why he is a favorite collaborator in the music industry.

Amidst laughter, Swift joked about Post Malone’s politeness, mentioning his initial tendency to call her “ma’am.” Her words were met with smiles as she handed the microphone to Post Malone, who expressed admiration for Swift’s kindness and talent.

Post Malone expressed awe at Swift’s dedication, recounting how impressive it was to see her direct and star in the “Fortnight” music video. The video, released on April 19th alongside Swift’s album “The Tortured Poets Department,” features a gothic storyline with notable appearances from Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, showcasing the duo’s creative synergy.

The MTV VMAs 2024 commenced at 8 p.m. at New York’s UBS Arena, with Swift leading the nomination count at 12, more than any other artist.