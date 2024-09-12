Unexpected Moment at National Television Awards as Co-Star Disrupts Live Broadcast

Michelle Keegan, a prominent actress aged 37, experienced an unexpected turn of events during the National Television Awards when her co-star Ryan Sampson, aged 38, made a surprising move on live television. Ryan is known for his role as Tommo in the series Brassic. During the nominations, he unexpectedly flashed a nipple to the camera, leaving Michelle visibly flustered.

As the drama unfolded, Michelle Keegan was in competition for the Drama Performance award due to her role in Netflix’s Fool Me Once. However, she was outdone by Toby Jones, who secured the award for his portrayal of Sir Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Michelle Keegan stars as Erin Croft in Brassic, depicting a character with a turbulent past. She is also known as the former girlfriend of Dylan, played by Damien Molony, and the mother of Tyler, portrayed by Jude Riordan. Ryan Sampson’s character, Tommo, is recognized as a free-spirited and unpredictable addition to the series’ ensemble.

Within personal realms, Michelle has been married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright since 2015. The couple first began their relationship in 2012. At the awards, Michelle showcased a piece of artwork created by artist David Howarth, which included an emotive quote dedicated to her husband. The couple’s shared admiration for the piece was apparent as Michelle shared it on social media, emphasizing its personal significance.