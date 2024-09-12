Lenny Kravitz Delivers Electrifying Medley at MTV Video Music Awards

Rock and roll icon Lenny Kravitz performed a riveting three-song medley at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Introduced by British singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse, who hailed him as a ‘rock God with a sound completely his own,’ Kravitz kicked off his set with his signature 1993 classic ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way,’ donning a white boa and a silver-fringe vest.

Kravitz then smoothly transitioned into his disco-infused 2024 single ‘Human,’ accompanied by backing dancers and playing alongside his open-vested guitarist. He concluded the medley with a performance of ‘Fly,’ featuring Quavo, a reimagined version of his 1998 hit ‘Fly Away,’ dropping an engaging trap-infused rendition that had attendees like Post Malone and Paris Hilton singing along.

Kravitz had already secured an award for ‘Human’ at the Video Music Awards’ preshow, winning Best Rock Video. It marked his second overall VMA win, following his 1993 Best Male Video victory for ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way.’ That memorable debut saw him perform with the legendary Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones.

Lenny Kravitz’s notable history at the Video Music Awards also saw him present the Best Rock Video to Aerosmith in 1998 alongside Gwen Stefani and play guitar during Madonna‘s award-winning ‘Ray of Light‘ performance.

This year’s VMAs also featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool J, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Chappell Roan. The most nominated artists were Taylor Swift and Post Malone. The event took place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.