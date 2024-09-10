Entertainment
New Series of Waterloo Road Highlights Commitment to Local Talent and Community
Waterloo Road, a popular school drama series, has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting local storytelling and talent as the latest episodes became available on BBC iPlayer.
The series, set and filmed in Greater Manchester, is known for its ability to capture relevant issues affecting young people today. From its diverse cast to its engaging storylines, Waterloo Road aims to reflect the lives of underrepresented audiences, including those from low socio-economic backgrounds.
With nearly half of its viewers being under 35, especially from these groups, the show has successfully positioned itself as a favorite among younger audiences. Its recent episodes continue to attract attention for their portrayal of contemporary challenges faced by teenagers and educational staff alike.
Economically, the production has made a considerable impact, generating over £9.5 million for the North West. Consequently, this has not only bolstered local businesses but also reinforced the thriving creative industry within the region.
Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, highlighted the importance of Waterloo Road in supporting homegrown storytellers across the UK. The BBC’s increased investment outside of London speaks to its commitment to promote regional creativity.
Cameron Roach, the Executive Producer, also emphasized the show’s connection to Greater Manchester, noting that the production’s location fosters a sense of pride among its cast and crew.
As the new series continues to air, audiences can catch all episodes of Waterloo Road on BBC One, reaffirming its place in the British television landscape.
