Tyrese Gibson Jailed for Child Support Contempt

A judge in Georgia has ordered actor and singer Tyrese Gibson to be jailed due to his failure to pay child support. The ruling, made by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer, found Gibson in contempt for not remitting over $73,000 in child support payments.

According to the court order reviewed by NBC News, the judge stated, “The Court HEREBY ORDERS that the Respondent shall be taken into custody and incarcerated until such time as he purges himself of contempt by making a payment in the purge amount or until further order of this Court.” Gibson, aged 45, currently owes $73,525.73 in child support.

Gibson’s attorney has not yet responded to requests for comment, and it is unclear if he has been detained or for how long. Following the order of incarceration, Gibson took to social media, indicating that the arrest was a traumatic experience, and questioning the motivations of Judge Farmer and his ex-wife’s attorney.

The case involves Gibson’s ex-wife, Samantha Gibson, also known as Samantha Lee, who filed for divorce in 2020. Court documents show that he is appealing the requirement to pay $10,690 monthly in child support, a figure he has struggled to meet since late 2022.

Adam Gleklen, attorney for Samantha Gibson, expressed that his client did not desire for her ex-husband to be jailed. However, he noted that Gibson has rarely made the full child support payments, only doing so three times in the past 20 months.

After the judge ordered his incarceration, Gibson’s legal team filed an appeal shortly thereafter.