Entertainment
Megan Moroney Announces North American Tour Following Album Success
Georgia-born singer-songwriter Megan Moroney, signed to Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records, has announced her upcoming headlining tour, the AM I OKAY? TOUR, set for spring/summer 2025. The tour will kick off on March 20 in Montreal, confirming her status as a prominent headliner.
This North American tour, featuring 25 dates, follows Moroney’s well-received performance at the LASSO Montreal Festival, where fans eagerly anticipate her return.
After spending the summer opening for Kenny Chesney‘s SUN GOES DOWN 2024 tour, Moroney has established herself as one of the most captivating live performers in the country music scene in recent years. The AM I OKAY? TOUR follows her immensely successful previous tours, including THE LUCKY 2.0 TOUR and the GEORGIA GIRL TOUR.
The tour will include her first performance at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 26.
The AM I OKAY? TOUR is named after Moroney’s recently released second album, which has garnered critical acclaim, debuting at number 9 on the Billboard 200. It also marked the third-best opening for a female country artist this year. The title track, “Am I Okay?
