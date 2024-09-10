Dave Grohl Announces Birth of New Daughter

Dave Grohl, the frontman of the Foo Fighters, has revealed that he has welcomed a new baby girl into the world, born outside of his marriage.

In an announcement shared on Instagram, the 55-year-old musician expressed his commitment to being a loving and supportive parent to his newest daughter. He stated, ‘I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.’

Grohl, who has been married to director Jordyn Blum since 2003, emphasized his love for his family in his post. He mentioned, ‘I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.’

The musician asked for consideration regarding the children involved as he and his family navigate this new chapter in their lives.