Politics
Clay County Highway Superintendent Indicted for Theft and Misconduct
A recent investigation conducted by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has led to the indictment of Jason Browning, the elected Highway Superintendent of Clay County.
According to investigators, Browning misappropriated more than $56,971.60 worth of diesel fuel, totaling 16,200 gallons, which was purchased for his department’s use, for personal gain. It has been reported that Browning utilized an estimated 150 gallons of this fuel weekly between July 2021 and July 2023 for his private transportation business.
Browning operated a 2007 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck, which he used as part of his personal trucking operation known as Browning Trucking. He sold this truck in July 2023.
This misappropriation of fuel not only impacted the department’s operational capabilities but also placed them at risk of insufficient fuel supplies in circumstances requiring emergency services, such as natural disasters or significant public works projects.
As a result of this investigation, on September 2024, Jason Earl Browning was indicted by the Clay County Grand Jury. He faces one charge of theft over $10,000 and three charges of official misconduct. The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference is overseeing the prosecution in this matter.
Comptroller Mumpower emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate inventory records, stating, “The Clay County Highway Department should maintain inventory records documenting the receipt, usage, and storage of fuel.” Proper reconciliation of fuel purchases could help prevent similar misconduct in the future.
