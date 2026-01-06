Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers Defeat Phoenix Suns in High-Scoring Matchup
CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Phoenix Suns 129-113 on January 4, 2026, ending the Suns’ four-game winning streak. This victory also marked the Cavaliers’ second consecutive win, improving their record to 19-16.
Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 34 points, adding 10 rebounds and seven assists. This game counted as Mitchell’s 18th 30-point performance of the season, ranking third in the NBA. Despite a slow start, where he scored just 10 points in a previous game, he rebounded impressively against the Suns.
Jarrett Allen contributed significantly as well, scoring 18 points and pulling down 16 rebounds, while Evan Mobley also achieved a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers dominated late in the game, executing a 24-5 run that sealed the victory.
On the other hand, the Suns were led by Kevin Durant, who scored 32 points, with a significant portion of his points coming during a rally in the third quarter. Devin Booker added 20 points primarily in the first half. However, Cleveland outperformed Phoenix in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
With the victory, the Cavaliers build momentum as they prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets next. The Suns, now at 19-14, look to rebound as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Lakers.
Recent Posts
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Wordle Revealed
- Exciting Matchups Set for WTA Brisbane International
- Melbourne City Hosts Brisbane Roar in A-League Clash
- Multiple Earthquakes Reported Across California and Mexico on New Year’s Weekend
- Dacre Montgomery’s Return: A New Role in ‘Dead Man’s Wire’
- Liam Rosenior Emerges as Top Candidate for Chelsea Head Coach Position
- Illinois Player Wins $1 Million in Lucky Day Lotto
- The Legacy of Pablo Escobar: A Look at Manuela Escobar’s Life
- Tragic Fire in Swiss Ski Town Claims 40 Lives on New Year’s Day
- Roblox Outage Affects Thousands Worldwide as Users Report Errors
- Joe Rogan and Jay Anderson Discuss UFOs and Ancient Mysteries
- Poll Reveals Americans Skeptical of Billionaire Political Influence
- Guillermo del Toro Honors Late Brother at Film Awards Ceremony
- Rising Stars Eala and Jović Defeat Legends Williams and Svitolina in New Zealand
- Wagner Moura Highlights Transformative Theater Skills in Actor Roundtable
- King Tides Cause AT&T Outage, Disrupt 911 Services in Marin County
- Breakout Star Williams to Debut on ‘The Tonight Show’
- Exciting Matches Ahead at ATP 250 Hong Kong Open
- Clippers Face Warriors in Crucial NBA Showdown Monday Night
- John Collins Returns, Contributes to Clippers Victory Over Kings