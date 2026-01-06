Cleveland Cavaliers Defeat Phoenix Suns in High-Scoring Matchup

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Phoenix Suns 129-113 on January 4, 2026, ending the Suns’ four-game winning streak. This victory also marked the Cavaliers’ second consecutive win, improving their record to 19-16.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 34 points, adding 10 rebounds and seven assists. This game counted as Mitchell’s 18th 30-point performance of the season, ranking third in the NBA. Despite a slow start, where he scored just 10 points in a previous game, he rebounded impressively against the Suns.

Jarrett Allen contributed significantly as well, scoring 18 points and pulling down 16 rebounds, while Evan Mobley also achieved a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers dominated late in the game, executing a 24-5 run that sealed the victory.

On the other hand, the Suns were led by Kevin Durant, who scored 32 points, with a significant portion of his points coming during a rally in the third quarter. Devin Booker added 20 points primarily in the first half. However, Cleveland outperformed Phoenix in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

With the victory, the Cavaliers build momentum as they prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets next. The Suns, now at 19-14, look to rebound as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Lakers.