Controversy Arises Over Call for Increased Diversity in Canadian Universities

Amira Elghawaby, Canada‘s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, finds herself entangled in controversy again after urging Canadian colleges and universities to hire more professors from Muslim, Palestinian, and Arab backgrounds. This proposal has sparked yet another call for her resignation from Quebec.

The controversy originated from a letter sent by Elghawaby two weeks ago to higher education institutions across Canada. Dated August 30, the letter aimed to set the stage for the students’ return to campuses, following pro-Palestinian demonstrations that marked the end of the last academic session.

In this letter, Elghawaby made five recommendations, one of which endorsed an increased representation of Muslim, Palestinian, and Arab professors. This suggestion echoes a proposal made in 2023 by retired judge Michael MacDonald in a report for Toronto Metropolitan University.

Judge MacDonald’s recommendation urged institutions to use available mechanisms to increase the diversity of full-time faculty, to better reflect the student body, including heightened representation of Muslim, Palestinian, and Arab faculty members. This suggestion, however, did not sit well with Quebec’s government, particularly the Minister of Higher Education, Pascale Déry.

On social media, Déry expressed her indignation, stating, “Amira Elghawaby should mind her own business.” She argued that hiring professors based on religion contradicts the principles of secularism and excellence in academic institutions. Déry also voiced concerns about a resurgence of antisemitism in the academic environments.

Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Québécois, along with Pascal Paradis of the Parti Québécois, supported the call for Elghawaby’s resignation and the abolition of her role. They assert that Quebec, as a secular state, should base faculty recruitment on competence rather than religion.