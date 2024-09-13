Renaldo Gouws Responds to Termination of DA Membership

Renaldo Gouws has expressed his disagreement with the Democratic Alliance‘s (DA) decision to terminate his membership, resulting in the loss of his parliamentary seat. The decision, executed by the party’s Federal Executive (FedEx), follows an investigation by the Federal Legal Commission (FLC) into allegations linked to a press code breach.

Gouws maintained his criticism of the FLC’s findings and FedEx’s actions, which he believes fail to consider the broader context and his track record as a public representative. He underscores his longstanding commitment to serving all South Africans, irrespective of race or culture.

He expressed disappointment over the basis of the decision, which he perceives as unjust and motivated by factors beyond the presented case. Gouws emphasized the persistence of his fight for governmental accountability and thanked his supporters.

While voicing his discontent, Gouws reassured his continued dedication to working toward a just and prosperous South Africa. He intends to explore all legal and ethical options to challenge this decision and clear his name, emphasizing that this is not the endpoint of his public service journey.

The Democratic Alliance confirmed their decision, stating it follows a comprehensive FLC investigation and upholding their commitment to accountability and respect for all citizens.