News
Eurostar Launches Flash Sale with Tickets Starting at £35
Eurostar, the high-speed cross-Channel rail operator, has initiated a substantial flash sale, offering tickets for as low as £35. This promotion is designed to alleviate post-summer blues for travelers looking to visit various European destinations.
The sale encompasses routes between London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, with the £35 fare applicable for standard one-way tickets. The round-trip fare stands at £70, which is significantly lower compared to regular ticket prices. For instance, the cost of a one-way ticket to Paris this weekend typically exceeds £80.
Customers can find these £35 one-way Eurostar trips available from September 24 through November 27. However, the sale is set to end on Thursday, September 12, and tickets may sell out before that date. Interested travelers are encouraged to secure their tickets promptly.
For more details, including specific dates not covered by the deal, travelers can visit Eurostar’s official website.
