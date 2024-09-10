Sports
Martin Ødegaard Doubtful for North London Derby Following Injury
Martin Ødegaard, the captain of Arsenal Football Club, has emerged as a doubt for the upcoming North London derby after sustaining an injury during a match against Austria.
In the UEFA Nations League encounter held on Monday, Ødegaard limped off the pitch in tears after suffering an ankle injury during a collision with Austrian player Christoph Baumgartner.
Team doctor Ola Sand reported that Ødegaard sustained a small ankle sprain, stating, “We will see, maybe we use ultrasound to look at it. If we are unsure, there will be an MRI tomorrow.”
The injury adds to the challenges faced by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is already without Declan Rice due to suspension for the upcoming match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
In a dramatic turn, Ødegaard’s injury occurred as Norway was battling Austria at a crucial juncture in the game, which Norway won 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Erling Haaland.
Haaland’s winning goal came in the 80th minute, positioning Norway on equal points at the top of their Nations League group alongside Slovenia.
The Norwegian coach, Ståle Solbakken, expressed concern over Ødegaard’s condition, mentioning that the injury looked serious in the dressing room.
Such a setback for the talented midfielder affects not only club strategy but also the national team as Norway aims to secure its position in international play.
