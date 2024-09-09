Fights Erupt Following UEFA Nations League Match Between Croatia and Poland

Following a UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Poland, police in Croatia have detained numerous football fans due to violent confrontations. The clashes occurred in the eastern town of Osijek after Croatia secured a 1-0 victory against Poland.

The Croatian interior ministry reported that Polish fans initiated attacks on Croatian supporters, later escalating their aggression towards law enforcement officials present at the scene. A series of arrests have taken place as authorities work to manage the situation.

While the specific number of Polish nationals detained has not been disclosed, the ministry stated that dozens of individuals have been apprehended, and an ongoing criminal investigation is in progress. Furthermore, prior to the match, at least five fans were arrested due to a fight which resulted in injuries to a Polish national.

Compounding the tension, some Croatian fans expressed outrage upon hearing the Polish national anthem before kickoff, mistakenly identifying it as the former Yugoslav anthem. The resemblance between the two anthems reportedly contributed to heightened emotions among the supporters.

Croatia declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, an event that marked the beginning of a four-year war linked to the disintegration of the former socialist republic. In addition to the arrests related to the violent clashes, two individuals have been taken into custody for the use of pyrotechnics during the match.