Super Eagles Seek Second AFCON Qualifier Win Against Rwanda

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to compete for their second victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Rwanda at the Stade Amahoro in Kigali.

Having achieved a significant win in their opening match, the Nigerian team, under the guidance of coach Augustine Eguavoen, aims to maintain their momentum. However, they face a challenging encounter as Rwanda will be bolstered by the support of approximately 25,000 fans in their 30,000-capacity stadium.

Rwanda’s team experienced disappointment in their first match, settling for a 1-1 draw against Libya in Tripoli. As a result, they will be striving diligently to secure their first victory in this qualifying round.

Both teams understand the importance of this match, with Nigeria looking to solidify their position in the qualifiers and Rwanda seeking to ascend to the top of Group D.

The Super Eagles are hoping for a strong performance to bring stability to the team following a turbulent period surrounding their coaching situation.

Rwanda has enjoyed a more stable environment over the past year under coach Torsten Spittler. A victory for them would invigorate their campaign as they head into subsequent matches.

Coach Eguavoen is expected to have a full roster available, with Wilfred Ndidi likely fit to participate despite concerns following the previous game.

On the other hand, Rwanda might miss forward Jojea Kwizera due to an injury incurred in their last match against Libya, making his participation uncertain.

The last encounter between Nigeria and Rwanda was in June 2012 when the Super Eagles triumphed with a 2-0 victory in Nigeria, a feat that contributed to their success in the AFCON 2013.

Despite Rwanda’s home advantage, Nigeria is favored to secure a win based on their overall squad quality, anticipating a scoreline of 2-0 in favor of the Super Eagles.