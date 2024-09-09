Panthers Suffer Defeat in Season Opener Against Saints

The Carolina Panthers experienced a challenging start to their 2024 season with a decisive 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, completed 13 of 30 passes for 161 yards, while also throwing two interceptions and being sacked four times during the game.

After the game, Young acknowledged the team’s need to improve. He expressed disappointment in not starting the season with a win, stating, “Of course, you want to come out and start on a high note. It didn’t happen today and that’s tough.” He emphasized the team’s urgency to learn from the defeat and focus on upcoming games.

Young further commented on the importance of moving forward, saying, “We have to attack it with urgency and make sure that we’re urgent about cleaning things up and fix what we’ve got to fix. But we’ve got to turn the page.” He noted the harsh realities of the league and reiterated the necessity of maintaining focus for the future.

In response to whether the early setback could be beneficial in terms of learning, Young remarked, “I think we don’t have a choice. Again, we’ve got to get ready for next week. You dwell too long or you let it affect you — obviously, that’s something we can’t do.” The Panthers now look ahead to their upcoming match against the Los Angeles Chargers.