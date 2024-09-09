Politics
Nigeria Labour Congress President Arrested by DSS
Operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Ajaero was apprehended on the morning of September 9, 2024, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while he was on his way to the United Kingdom for an official assignment.
Ajaero was scheduled to attend the Trade Union Congress conference in London, which commenced the same day. His arrest was confirmed by Ismail Bello, the Deputy General Secretary of the NLC, during a telephone conversation.
The NLC is expected to issue a formal statement regarding Ajaero’s arrest, as indicated by its spokesperson, Benson Upah. The circumstances surrounding the arrest are still unclear, particularly since Ajaero had recently complied with an invitation from the police concerning an investigation into alleged terrorism financing.
Advocacy group Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has raised concerns about the actions of the DSS, noting that members visited their office in Abuja to demand information from their directors. SERAP has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and end what they describe as harassment and intimidation by the DSS.
In response to Ajaero’s arrest, the NLC released a statement claiming that he was detained without a legal warrant and that his arrest is unjustifiable. The congress has urged all affiliates, state councils, and civil society groups to remain alert.
Joe Ajaero has been under scrutiny for some time, especially following protests against poor governance earlier this month. The NLC has previously reported that the police and DSS entered their headquarters and confiscated materials without prior notice.
