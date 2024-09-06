Super Eagles Prepare for AFCON Qualifier Against Benin Republic

The Nigerian Super Eagles have indicated their readiness to take on the Benin Republic in the opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. The match is scheduled to take place in Uyo.

Under the leadership of captain Troost Ekong, the team participated in an intensive training session, which included unique cold water drills aimed at enhancing their performance. This training was observed by players including Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, Frank Onyeka, and Moses Simon.

Head coach Augustine Eguavoen emphasized the team’s commitment to returning to winning ways, particularly after recent setbacks that have put their 2026 World Cup qualification hopes in jeopardy. He stated, “Our objective is clear: to pick the six points in both matches. The matches will not be easy.”

Following the match against Benin Republic on Saturday, the Super Eagles will travel to Kigali to face Rwanda’s Amavubi three days later, with additional matches against other group rival Libya to follow.

The team has faced challenges in recent months after their strong performance at the 2023 AFCON, where they finished as runners-up. Their recent record has been less than favorable, with one win, two losses, and one draw in their last four games under interim coach Finidi George.

Eguavoen, who has worked with many players previously, aims to restore team morale and effectiveness on the pitch. However, the absence of players such as Osayi-Samuel, who is injured, and the fact that Victor Osimhen has not played since June, pose significant challenges for the squad.

Benin’s head coach, Gernot Rohr, is familiar with the Super Eagles, having previously managed them. This familiarity may provide an advantage for the Benin side as they prepare for this crucial qualifier.

The last encounter between both teams resulted in a 2-1 defeat for Nigeria, which marked their first loss to Benin in six meetings. Despite this setback, the Super Eagles are expected to dominate due to their home advantage.