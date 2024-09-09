Jean-Michel Jarre Headlines Closing Ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympic Games

In an extraordinary finale, Jean-Michel Jarre, the esteemed pioneer of electronic music, headlined the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The event, titled ‘Paris est une fête’ (‘Paris is a Party’), took place at the Stade de France and was attended by over 80,000 people, including Paralympic athletes and notable delegates such as French Président Emmanuel Macron and the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

This spectacular event celebrated France’s significant influence on global electronic music. Jarre’s performance served as both a tribute to past achievements and a visionary glimpse into the future. Alongside him were a new generation of French electronic artists, including Alan Braxe, Agoria, Cassius, Irène Drésel, Kavinsky, Kungs, Martin Solveig, and others, fortifying the legacy of electronic music in contemporary culture.

The opening segment of the ceremony featured a unique combination of Jarre’s most famous hits. Following this, the audience enjoyed dynamic relay sets from leading figures in French electronic music. Jarre concluded the ceremony with a remarkable performance on his signature laser harp, playing ‘The Time Machine’ with his backing band, which included Claude Samard and British musician Adiescar Chase.

A digital EP showcasing the tracks performed during the event is currently available through Sony Music Entertainment. Jean-Michel Jarre expressed his deep honor to collaborate with such talented artists, stating, “Tonight’s performance was not just about looking back at our rich musical heritage but also about celebrating the future of electronic music in France and beyond.”

Romain Pissenem, known for his work at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, led the artistic direction of the event, transforming the closing ceremony into a multisensory experience that captivated viewers from around the world. Jarre commended Pissenem, recognizing him as “one of the greatest show creators in the world today” for their shared commitment to pushing the limits of live performance.

The closing ceremony was more than just a music event; it mirrored the success and vibrancy of the Paris 2024 Games. The integration of music, technology, and visual artistry cultivated a celebratory atmosphere, embodying both the spirit of Paris and the Olympic movement.