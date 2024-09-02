Jasdeep Singh Gill Appointed as New Head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas

In a significant leadership change, the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) announced the appointment of Jasdeep Singh Gill as its patron and ‘sant satguru’ on September 2, 2024. This nomination was made by the current head, Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

The announcement was officially communicated by Devender Kumar Sikri, the secretary of RSSB, who stated that Jasdeep Singh Gill, the son of Sukhdev Singh Gill, would assume the responsibilities of the society with immediate effect.

Jasdeep Singh Gill, aged 45, holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from Cambridge University and has an educational background that includes an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. His academic credentials are complemented by a master’s degree obtained through an exchange program with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Prior to his appointment, Gill served as the chief strategy officer at Cipla Limited, a prominent pharmaceutical company, from 2019 until May 31, 2024. He has also held positions at Ethris and Achira Labs Private Limited as a board observer and was previously a board member of Wealthy Therapeutics.

In his new role, Jasdeep Singh Gill will succeed Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon as the Sant Satguru of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society and will be entrusted with the authority to initiate followers. The sect emphasizes spiritual teachings that resonate with the core principles of various religions, guided by a living spiritual leader.

Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon expressed his hopes for the same level of support and affection from the ‘sangat’ towards Jasdeep Singh Gill that was afforded to him following the passing of Huzur Maharaj ji.