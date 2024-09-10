Tech
Apple Announces Significant Price Cuts for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models
Apple has officially announced major price reductions for its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models following the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. As part of Apple’s annual cycle of introducing new models, the prices of previous generation iPhones have been adjusted.
The standard iPhone 15 now starts at ₹69,900, reduced from its previous price of ₹79,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is now available for ₹79,900, down from ₹89,900.
The pricing adjustments also apply to the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 is now being offered at ₹59,900, representing a ₹10,000 decrease, while the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at ₹69,900.
These revised prices are effective immediately and will be available across all Apple resellers in India, including the Apple Store Online, physical Apple Store locations, and partner retail outlets. Consumers can also anticipate further price reductions on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart due to various promotional offers during the upcoming festive season.
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have additional price reductions for higher storage options as well. For example, the iPhone 15’s 256GB and 512GB versions now retail for ₹79,900 and ₹99,900, respectively.
This price cut comes in tandem with Apple’s strategy to discontinue the iPhone 15 Pro models following the unveiling of the iPhone 16 Pro models. The launch event for the new series occurred on September 9, 2024, and the iPhone 16 series is expected to be available to consumers by September 20, 2024.
