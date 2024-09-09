Connect with us

Apple Announces New iPhone 16 Series and Upcoming Software Updates

7 hours ago

Apple Iphone 16 Announcement Event

Apple held a special event at its Apple Park headquarters in California, where it unveiled the new iPhone 16 series smartphones. The showcased models include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, all accompanied by updated pricing details for the Canadian market.

During the event, Apple also announced the release date for its new software, iOS 18, which is scheduled to launch on Monday, September 16. Alongside iOS 18, users can expect the release of iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 on the same day.

Apple emphasized that the initial version of iOS 18.0 will not include the highly anticipated Apple Intelligence feature. Instead, this feature will be available in beta form starting in October, coinciding with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

The Apple Intelligence features are set to support select devices, including the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, and models equipped with M1 and later chips. At launch, the feature will be available for U.S. English users. Apple has plans to expand support to additional languages, including Canadian French, Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish by 2025.

Furthermore, the company introduced a new Satin Black finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and durability for sports and adventure enthusiasts.

Rachel Adams

