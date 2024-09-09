Expanded Recall of Apple Juice Due to Elevated Arsenic Levels

An apple juice recall that began earlier last week has been expanded due to increasing concerns regarding heightened levels of arsenic in the beverage.

The recall initially commenced during the week of September 2, affecting the Great Value brand of apple juice sold by Walmart. Approximately 10,000 cases were involved in this initial recall, impacting customers in 25 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

However, the recall has now been broadened. Reports confirm that a total of 133,500 cases across various brands of apple juice have been implicated, with these products manufactured by Refresco Beverages, a Florida-based company.

Walmart was the first to announce the extended recall on September 6. The announcement indicated that these products contain inorganic arsenic above the action level established in industry guidelines.

A Walmart spokesperson stated, “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have removed the products from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate.”

The Great Value brand affected by this recall includes apple juice sold in six-packs of 8-ounce plastic bottles, as well as 96-ounce bottles. Additionally, ALDI is recalling 64-ounce plastic bottles of Nature’s Nectar 100% Apple Juice.

ALDI has conveyed that customer safety is paramount. Customers possessing any affected products are urged to either dispose of them immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund.

According to reports, there was a significant rise in recalls across various industries, including food and beverage, as highlighted by Sedgwick Brand Protection. Between 2022 and 2023, the organization documented a noteworthy increase in recalls, attributing this trend to higher vigilance regarding food safety.

It is advised that consumers take caution, as arsenic may naturally occur in apple juice if it is present in the fruit itself. Although traces of arsenic can be found in water and soil, apple trees can absorb these elements during their growth.