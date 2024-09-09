Tech
Google to Delete Inactive Gmail Accounts
Google has announced that it will begin deleting inactive Gmail accounts as part of a new policy aimed at enhancing account security. This decision has raised concerns among the estimated 1.8 billion users of Gmail, particularly those who may have multiple accounts.
The changes, which are in effect, state that an account is considered inactive if it has not been used for a period of two years. This includes not engaging in any activity across various Google services such as Gmail, Photos, and Docs.
According to a statement from Ruth Kricheli, a vice president of product management at Google, the company may delete an account and its contents if it remains inactive for the specified time frame. Kricheli further explained that inactive accounts are more likely to fall victim to security breaches and hacking attempts.
Google’s internal analysis suggests that abandoned accounts are considerably less likely to have strong security measures, such as two-factor authentication. As a result, these accounts are deemed more vulnerable when left untouched for extended periods.
Users can avoid account deletion by taking simple actions that demonstrate activity, such as reading or sending an email, sharing a photo, or using Google Drive. Engaging in these activities at least once during a two-year period is sufficient to keep their accounts secure.
Individuals with only one Google account need not worry, provided they have accessed their account within the last two years. However, those with multiple Google accounts or accounts created for specific purposes may need to revisit their inactive accounts to prevent loss of content.
