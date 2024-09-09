Renewed Pursuit of Justice for Listeriosis Victims in South Africa

In a recent publication, Daily Maverick highlights the ongoing struggles of families impacted by the tragic listeriosis outbreak that occurred in South Africa between 2017 and 2018. This outbreak has claimed over 200 lives and is recognized as one of the deadliest in history.

The report delves into the latest legal developments linking Tiger Brands to the outbreak, bringing renewed calls for justice from the victims and their families. The investigation reveals that the source of the listeriosis was traced back to processed meat products from Tiger Brands’ Enterprise business.

Journalists Tamsin Metelerkamp and Lerato Mutsila, along with photographer Thom Pierce, visited families affected by this epidemic. These families share a common bond, as their lives were severely disrupted after consuming products implicated in the outbreak.

New evidence is presented in the series, focusing on the epidemiologic and environmental investigations conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. These investigations have confirmed the link between the outbreak and the Enterprise factory situated in Polokwane.

Daily Maverick is set to host a webinar on September 10, 2024, featuring Lerato Mutsila and guest speakers discussing the implications and ongoing struggles faced by the over 1,000 victims of this health tragedy.

This renewed focus comes in light of the class-action lawsuit filed by Richard Spoor Incorporated against Tiger Brands, as victims seek accountability and proper compensation for their suffering.