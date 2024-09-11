Boyd Watterson and Amber Infrastructure Merge to Form Global Asset Management Leader

CLEVELAND & LONDON–BUSINESS WIRE–Boyd Watterson Asset Management and Amber Infrastructure Group Holdings Limited have successfully completed their strategic combination, finalizing the transaction on August 30. This merger followed the approval from necessary investors and regulatory bodies, including consent from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The newly formed entity will operate as a global diversified asset management platform focusing on Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Fixed Income, with an impressive total of approximately $35.7 billion in assets under management (AUM). The combined firm will emerge as a premier global alternative investment manager, boasting a workforce of over 300 investment professionals and offices in eight cities across the United States and twelve countries worldwide.

Brian Gevry, CEO of Boyd Watterson, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating it opens new investment opportunities for clients. He highlighted the strengths of both firms in their respective asset classes and emphasized their commitment to excellence and innovation in providing enhanced products.

Gavin Tait, Amber’s CEO, also noted the advantages of operating under a unified parent company, which is expected to enhance the long-term investment potential for clients. He reaffirmed the shared dedication to exceptional client service and detailed the strategic alignment’s benefits, particularly in expanding Amber’s global infrastructure business.

Hunt Companies, an investor in both organizations, played a key role in recognizing the synergy between the businesses and facilitating the merger.

Boyd Watterson has a rich history since its founding in 1928 and has established itself as a leading real estate and fixed income investment manager headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The firm currently manages approximately $18.2 billion in AUM through various funds and separately managed accounts.

On the other hand, Amber Infrastructure Group specializes in international investment management, focusing on asset and fund management across various sectors. With over £5 billion (approximately $6 billion) in funds, Amber manages 175 infrastructure investments valued at approximately £14 billion (around $17.5 billion), with a global presence across twelve countries.

Hunt Companies, established in 1947 and based in El Paso, Texas, is a family-owned investment firm with interests in real estate, infrastructure, and financial services. The firm is committed to sustainable practices and community growth through purposeful investing and charitable initiatives.