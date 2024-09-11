Connect with us

Philippine Airlines Seek Consultation for NAIA Terminal Reassignments

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal

Philippine airlines have expressed the need for prior consultation regarding reassignment of terminals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). This request highlights the importance of collaboration between the airlines and the airport authorities when implementing changes that may impact operations.

Representatives from various airlines argue that terminal reassignments could significantly affect flight schedules, passenger experience, and overall operations. They emphasize that being informed and consulted in advance can help mitigate potential disruptions and ensure a smoother transition.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is responsible for managing operations at NAIA and has indicated a willingness to engage in discussions with the airlines. The dialogue aims to find a balanced approach that considers the operational needs of airlines while also ensuring the efficiency of airport management.

As travel demand continues to increase in the Philippines, efficiency at NAIA is essential. Airlines stress the need for proactive communication to maintain service quality and meet passenger expectations.

