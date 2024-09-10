Cleveland Browns Sign Kadarius Toney to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of wide receiver Kadarius Toney to their practice squad. This decision comes after the team released cornerback Justin Hardee Sr. and wide receiver Tulu Griffin from the practice squad.

Toney, standing at 6 feet and weighing 193 pounds, is entering his fourth season in the NFL after playing college football at Florida. He was initially selected as a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021 and has participated in a total of 32 NFL games. Throughout his career, he has recorded 82 receptions for 760 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to 21 rushing attempts for 119 yards and one score.

During his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Toney contributed to the team’s success in three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. Notably, he set a record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history with a 65-yard return during Super Bowl 57, which took place on February 12, 2023. In his new chapter with the Browns, Toney will don the jersey number 87.

The decision by the Browns to add Toney to their practice squad reflects the team’s need for additional offensive support, especially following their recent 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. General Manager Andrew Berry and the coaching staff are looking to leverage Toney’s skills, despite the challenges he has faced in maintaining consistent performance throughout his career.

Toney’s previous employers, the Giants and the Chiefs, have experienced mixed results with him. After showing promise early in his career, Toney was traded by the Giants in a deal that included draft picks. His time with the Chiefs yielded some memorable moments, including critical contributions in high-stakes games, but he often struggled to find consistent playing time, particularly during the playoffs. He recorded 14 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the 2022 season, followed by 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown in the following season.

As Toney joins the Browns, he is expected to serve as a potential third option in the receiving corps, behind established starters Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, alongside former Jets player Eli Moore. The team’s offensive lineup will be further challenged as star tight end David Njoku deals with injuries following the opening-game loss.

The Cleveland Browns will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, both teams eager to avoid starting the season with two consecutive defeats.