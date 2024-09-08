Connect with us

Sports

Caleb Williams Earns Victory in NFL Debut

Published

9 hours ago

on

Caleb Williams Nfl Debut

Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, led his team to a victory in his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

In the home win, the rookie quarterback completed 14 of 29 passes for a total of 93 yards. Although Williams did not throw any touchdowns or interceptions, he faced pressure from the Titans’ defense, resulting in two sacks.

Williams, a former Heisman Trophy winner from USC, encountered difficulties as he attempted to escape defenders, similar to his playing style in the Pac-12 Conference. A notable moment came when he had a receiver open in the endzone for a touchdown, but the pass was dropped, forcing the team to settle for three points.

During the game, Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons tracked down Williams for a significant sack, resulting in a 19-yard loss on a first-and-10 situation in the middle of the first quarter.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.