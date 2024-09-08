Caleb Williams Earns Victory in NFL Debut

Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, led his team to a victory in his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

In the home win, the rookie quarterback completed 14 of 29 passes for a total of 93 yards. Although Williams did not throw any touchdowns or interceptions, he faced pressure from the Titans’ defense, resulting in two sacks.

Williams, a former Heisman Trophy winner from USC, encountered difficulties as he attempted to escape defenders, similar to his playing style in the Pac-12 Conference. A notable moment came when he had a receiver open in the endzone for a touchdown, but the pass was dropped, forcing the team to settle for three points.

During the game, Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons tracked down Williams for a significant sack, resulting in a 19-yard loss on a first-and-10 situation in the middle of the first quarter.