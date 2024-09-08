Buffalo Bills Secure Thrilling Home Opener Against Arizona Cardinals

The Buffalo Bills opened their 2024 NFL season on a high note, defeating the Arizona Cardinals with a score of 34-28 in a thrilling home opener at Highmark Stadium.

Quarterback Josh Allen was instrumental in the victory, throwing for 232 yards and completing two touchdown passes. Additionally, Allen contributed significantly on the ground, rushing for 41 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Running back James Cook supported the offensive efforts with 71 rushing yards and an additional 32 receiving yards. On the defensive side, linebacker Terrel Bernard led the team with 11 tackles, while edge rusher Greg Rousseau recorded an impressive three sacks alongside a forced fumble.

Among the notable debuts were veterans Austin Johnson, Curtis Samuel, and Mack Hollins, as well as rookies Keon Coleman, Ray Davis, and Brandon Codrington. Codrington made an immediate impact, returning the opening kickoff for 53 yards, providing the Bills great field position.

Mack Hollins made the first catch of the day, receiving a pass for 14 yards and later scoring the first touchdown of the season for the Bills. He finished the game with two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Keon Coleman also made several vital receptions, finishing his debut with four catches for 51 yards. Ray Davis contributed as well, combining for 13 rushing yards and multiple catches.

Initially, Allen misstepped by fumbling on the Bills’ first drive, which the Cardinals capitalized on, allowing Matt Prater to score a field goal. However, Allen quickly regained momentum, leading his team into the red zone twice, which resulted in a field goal and a rushing touchdown, pulling the Bills even.

Following halftime, the Bills continued their strong performance, scoring points on four out of their six drives. Allen connected with his teammates effectively, resulting in multiple touchdowns as the game progressed into the fourth quarter.

The Bills’ defense played a crucial role in maintaining the lead, forcing the Cardinals into difficult situations, including a key stop when they were in scoring range. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and edge rusher Von Miller were essential in thwarting the Cardinals’ final attempts to tie the game.