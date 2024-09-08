Cardinals Face Tough Opener Against Bills

In an exciting start to the 2024 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals will visit the Buffalo Bills for an opening game that promises to be competitive. The Cardinals are entering the season with hopes of improvement after a challenging 4-13 season in 2023, during which quarterback Kyler Murray missed significant time recovering from an ACL injury.

The matchup presents a significant challenge for Arizona, as the Bills are a formidable opponent, having won the AFC East for the last four consecutive years. Murray, now over a year removed from his injury, is expected to lead the Cardinals in their pursuit to return to playoff contention.

One of the key players to watch in this game is Marvin Harrison Jr., who was selected fourth overall in the 2024 draft. He has garnered attention as one of the most highly anticipated rookies, following an impressive college career at Ohio State. His performance in this game will be critical for assessing the Cardinals’ offensive capabilities in 2024.

The Bills’ roster has undergone significant changes, particularly in their receiving corps, which has drawn attention on how their offense will adapt. With key players departing, it remains to be seen who will emerge as Josh Allen‘s go-to targets.

In terms of defense, the Cardinals face another challenge with the Bills’ robust pass rush led by Ed Oliver. Arizona’s offensive line will need to perform effectively to protect Murray and establish a rhythm on offense. The pass rush could greatly influence the game’s outcome.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for September 8 at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The game will be broadcast on CBS and available for streaming through Paramount+.