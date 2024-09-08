Texans Open Season Against Colts in AFC South Showdown

The Houston Texans are set to begin their 2024 NFL season this Sunday, September 8th, with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, kicking off at 1:00 PM ET.

This contest features the Texans, who are coming off an impressive performance last season that culminated in an unexpected AFC South division title. They aim to prove that their offseason work was not a fluke as they meet their division rival, the Colts.

Indianapolis will be looking for an upset, entering the game as home underdogs. The Colts are optimistic about the return of quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is making his first start since sustaining a season-ending injury last year.

The Texans will rely heavily on their second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is expected to lead a prolific passing attack supported by talented players like Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon. Houston’s defense will also be key, featuring one of the league’s best pass-rushing duos.

The Colts, on the other hand, struggled defensively last season, having allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL. They will need to significantly improve on that front while effectively utilizing their own offensive weapons.

Fans can watch the game on CBS with coverage provided by Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, and AJ Ross. Additionally, the game will be available for streaming on various platforms including ESPN+, NFL+, and FuboTV.