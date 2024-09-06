Politics
Canada Condemns Russian Interference in U.S. Elections
Canada is condemning alleged efforts by Russia to interfere in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
On September 4, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice reported several actions aimed at addressing Russia’s interference, including unsealing criminal charges against employees of the state-run media company RT. The department also announced the seizure of internet domains believed to be used by the Kremlin to disseminate disinformation.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc stated on September 5, 2024, that Canada has been collaborating with the United States and other allies regarding this important issue, although he refrained from commenting on the ongoing investigations.
In a strong denunciation, LeBlanc stated, “I also condemn in the strongest terms the attempts by Russian state-owned media entity RT to spread disinformation, influence election outcomes, undermine democracy and rules-based international order, and engage in information operations and cyber incidents against Western targets.”
The actions taken by the U.S. include sanctions and visa restrictions that aim to disrupt what officials have described as a persistent threat from Russia, which could potentially create confusion among voters. U.S. officials have identified Moscow as the primary threat to democratic elections.
One specific case involves allegations against two RT employees purportedly involved in covertly financing a Tennessee-based content creation company with nearly $10 million. The funds were allegedly used to produce and share videos on social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube, in favor of Russian governmental interests.
This Tennessee-based company reportedly failed to disclose its funding from RT or register as a foreign agent as required by law. Additionally, U.S. officials have seized 32 internet domains which they claim were used by the Kremlin to advance propaganda and reduce global support for Ukraine.
LeBlanc indicated that Canada and its allies remain united in addressing Russian aggression and subversion against democratic societies, asserting that any Canadians who illegally assist Russia in these disinformation efforts “will face the full force of Canadian law.”
He also referenced previous actions taken by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in 2022, which resulted in the removal of RT and RT France from the list of non-Canadian channels permitted for distribution in Canada.
