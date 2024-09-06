Bangladesh’s Interim Government Calls for Sheikh Hasina’s Silence from India

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh‘s interim government, has publicly criticized former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for making political comments about Bangladesh while residing in India.

Yunus described Hasina’s remarks as an “unfriendly gesture” and urged her to maintain silence until her extradition is formally requested by the Bangladeshi government. He stated, “If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet.”

The Chief Adviser referred to Hasina’s statement made on August 13, in which she called for justice and accountability for recent violence and vandalism in Bangladesh. Yunus expressed concern that Hasina’s ongoing commentary is detrimental to both Bangladesh and India.

According to Yunus, the interim government has communicated its position to Indian authorities, emphasizing the necessity for Hasina to refrain from public statements. He remarked, “This is an unfriendly gesture towards us; she has been given shelter there and she is campaigning from there.”

Yunus stressed the importance of bringing Hasina back to Bangladesh to address the allegations against her, asserting that the people of Bangladesh will not find peace until her actions are examined in a formal trial.

He also addressed the need for India to rethink its portrayal of the political landscape in Bangladesh, asserting that the narrative suggesting instability without Hasina’s leadership must be reconsidered.

Additionally, the Chief Adviser discussed potential revisions to existing treaties between Bangladesh and India, indicating that certain agreements may require reassessment in light of recent developments.