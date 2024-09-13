Cristiano Ronaldo Shines as Al Nassr Prepares for Al Ahli Clash in Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League 2024/25 is set to resume as fans eagerly anticipate the fixture between Al Nassr and Al Ahli, scheduled for Friday, September 13. The match will take place at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh and will begin at 11:30 PM IST. Supporters can catch the action live on the Sony Sports Network or stream it via the SonyLIV app.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is a significant focus as he returns to league action following an impressive international break. Recently, during Portugal‘s UEFA Nations League match against Croatia, Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal, a remarkable milestone, as he netted in the 34th minute with an assist from Nuno Mendes.

This season, Al Nassr have delivered a mixed performance, securing one win and one draw from their two league matches, placing them fifth in the standings. Al Ahli, on the other hand, managed a win and a loss, positioning them eighth. Ronaldo’s participation is eagerly awaited as Al Nassr aims to build on their success thus far.

Since joining Al Nassr in 2022, Ronaldo has scored 68 goals in 74 matches and has been a crucial asset to the team. Despite his age, the 39-year-old forward continues to contribute significantly to his club’s efforts. Notably, Ronaldo has played two matches so far in the current season, scoring two goals.

With an illustrious career that began at Sporting CP and monumental achievements with clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, Ronaldo’s status as one of football’s greatest is undisputed. Fans will be keen to see how he influences Al Nassr’s upcoming engagements, eagerly watching as he seeks to add to his goal tally and further cement his legacy.