FIA World Karting Championship Returns to the UK

The prestigious FIA World Karting Championship is returning to the United Kingdom this weekend, marking only the second time in over fifty years that the event will be held there. The competition takes place at the PF International circuit in Lincolnshire and features top talents from around the world competing for the sport’s esteemed titles.

This year, a total of 262 drivers from 59 nations will participate, vying for three coveted World Championship titles: OK, OK-Junior, and the newly introduced OK-N category, which makes its debut in 2024 with the OKN World Cup.

The premier OK class is open to drivers aged 14 and above, racing on CIK-FIA homologated chassis powered by 125cc engines that reach up to 16,000rpm. This category represents the pinnacle of competition for direct-drive karts and serves as a stepping stone for many young hopefuls aspiring to reach Formula 1, with previous winners like Lando Norris.

Leading the favorites this year are former World Champions such as Spanish driver Pedro Hiltbrand Aguilar, Brazilian competitor Matheus Morgatto, and Belgian rising star Dries Van Langendonck in the Junior category. The newly crowned European Champion, Joe Turney from Britain, is among the 25 British racers keen on winning on home soil.

Other local talents to watch include Lewis Wherrell, Zac Drummond from Scotland, Ethan Jeff-Hall, and Rotax GP Plate winner Matthew Higgins. Daniel Guinchard, a former British Kart Champion, also features among the noteworthy participants.

The OK-Junior category, aimed at drivers aged 12 to 14, is brimming with young talent racing in slightly detuned OK karts. Among them is Spanish teenager Christian Costoya, who finished second last year to Van Langendonck.

Plenty of British interest abounds in this category too, including 12-year-old Noah Baglin and Kenzo Craigie, a Mercedes Junior Driver. Other promising British racers include Henry Domain, Scott Marsh, Harrison Mackie, Jacob Ashcroft, Jesse Phillips, Jorge Edgar, and several others.

The new OK-N karts aim to expand the karting base through National Championships. With only 29 places available at this World Championship, participating nations include Madagascar, Cyprus, South Korea, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan, among others. From the British Kart Championship, entrants include Harrison Whitikam and Thomas-Minh Spearing.

The event is organized by Trent Valley Kart Club, with practices beginning on Thursday and Friday, followed by Qualifying Heats leading up to the finals on Sunday. This year’s event reflects an eco-friendly approach, with all racing fuel being a 100% renewable product produced by P1 Racing Fuels.