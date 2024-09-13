Stellenbosch FC Faces AS Vita Club in Historic CAF Confederation Cup Clash

Stellenbosch Football Club is set to continue its impressive journey in the CAF Confederation Cup as they prepare to face the formidable AS Vita Club from Congo. This match, scheduled for Friday, marks the first leg of the second preliminary round in this prestigious tournament.

Guided by coach Steve Barker, Stellenbosch has entered the continental competitions for the first time in its history. The team’s debut comes on the back of their strong performance last season, where they secured third place in the Premier Soccer League.

The AS Vita Club, known as the Black Dolphins, are seasoned participants in continental competitions. They approach this fixture as the favorites, given their extensive experience in such tournaments.

For fans eager to witness this historic match, details on how to watch, including TV channels and streaming options, as well as team news, are provided by GOAL as the match approaches.