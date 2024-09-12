Sports
Buffalo Bills Face Miami Dolphins in Thursday Night Football Showdown
The highly anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins kicks off tonight as part of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football. Both teams are entering Week 2 on a high note, having secured wins in their opening games of the season.
The Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on local TV affiliates in both Buffalo, New York, and Miami, Florida.
For fans looking to cheer for their teams, Amazon‘s Thursday Night Football fan store offers a variety of NFL merchandise, from popular Josh Allen jerseys to Miami Dolphins-themed tumblers and mugs. It’s the perfect place for fans to gear up while waiting for the game to begin.
Those interested in attending the game at Hard Rock Stadium can still find tickets available for purchase on Ticketmaster and other resale platforms.
Since 2022, Amazon has held exclusive rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football. Additionally, NFL enthusiasts can look forward to this season’s Black Friday game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, on November 29, 2024, as it too will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime.
For viewers wanting to catch the game on their mobile devices, the NFL Network can be accessed with a subscription starting at $40 per year, offering a premium streaming service with additional features like NFL RedZone.
