Dockar-Clay’s Remarkable Journey to NRL Finals

On Friday night at BlueBet Stadium, attention will focus on prominent players, but one lesser-known athlete will join the match with a remarkably unique journey. For Dockar-Clay, it will be his first NRL Finals match, an achievement that nearly didn’t happen after he almost retired several times throughout his career.

Dockar-Clay told Zero Tackle that he was “pretty close” to hanging up his boots on his NRL career before the finals. He explained the difficulty of securing NRL contracts and the need to provide for his family as reasons for considering retirement. However, with determination, he decided to give it another shot, leading him to this significant match.

Dockar-Clay began his rugby league journey with the Parramatta Eels before moving to the Penrith Panthers in 2016 and 2017, playing alongside Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai. Although he showed potential by captaining the club’s youth team, the competition within the Panthers saw him eventually surpassed by his former teammates.

In 2017, he moved to the British competition, joining Hull KR. He spent four years honing his skills before the Sydney Roosters picked him up for the 2022 season. After only 14 appearances, Dockar-Clay contemplated retirement once more.

Now approaching his 30s, Dockar-Clay secured a Top 30 roster position with the Sydney Roosters after a strong season with the North Sydney Bears in 2023. He recognized the challenges and credits his persistence in earning his current position, despite many moments of doubt about his future in the sport.

Chosen to replace Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Joey Manu in the utility role off the interchange bench, Dockar-Clay emphasized his family’s role in supporting him throughout his career journey. He described his partner’s support as “massive,” having travelled and lived across the world with him, even when finances were tight.

The Sydney Roosters face a formidable challenge as they prepare for their finals clash with the reigning champions, the Penrith Panthers. Not only do they have a difficult record against the Panthers, but injuries have also sidelined key players like James Tedesco and Joseph Suaalii, adding another layer of difficulty to their task.