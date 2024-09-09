NFL Week 1 Overview: Key Takeaways and Highlights

The 2024 NFL season kicked off with compelling matchups, drawing attention from fans across the nation. The early games showcased thrilling performances, particularly from standout defensive units.

In a notable highlight, the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense exhibited exceptional prowess by limiting the Atlanta Falcons to just 226 total yards. This performance has bolstered the hopes of Steelers fans, who had expressed concerns about the team’s offense heading into the new season.

The San Francisco 49ers, fresh off a Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, emerged as early favorites for Super Bowl LIX. Quarterback Brock Purdy continues to prove his mettle, supported by a talented roster including Deebo Samuel, which promises excitement for the upcoming season.

This year’s schedule features multiple primetime games for the 49ers, allowing fans ample opportunities to catch their favorite team in action. The season opener for the 49ers is scheduled for Monday, September 9, 2024, against the New York Jets.

Fans looking to follow their favorite teams can opt for various streaming services this season. Sling TV, for instance, provides access to major networks broadcasting NFL games, while Fubo offers a comprehensive package for sports enthusiasts.

Additionally, the 2024 season includes several key matchups, with the 49ers poised to face traditional rivals and other strong contenders. Notably, games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to draw significant attention.