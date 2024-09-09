NHL 2024-25 Broadcast Season Begins with Exciting Lineup

The National Hockey League (NHL) 2024-25 broadcast season is set to commence soon, with the ESPN family of networks providing comprehensive coverage of the games.

This season will feature 100 exclusive games available on ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and ABC. Additionally, over 1,050 out-of-market games will be accessible through NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

The broadcast season kicks off on October 8 with a tripleheader, featuring teams competing at various times throughout the day: at 4:30 p.m. ET, at 7 p.m. ET, and at 10 p.m. ET.

On October 22, the NHL Frozen Frenzy will return, showcasing all 32 teams in action in a special night of hockey. This event will also include another tripleheader starting at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Frozen Frenzy will offer a whip-around show that features live look-ins and highlights from all 16 games taking place that evening.

Fans can look forward to the NHL 4 Nations Faceoff, which will occur from February 12 to 20. This event will feature teams comprised of NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden competing in a round-robin format.

The Stadium Series will return to ESPN on March 1, when the matchup between the teams will be hosted at Ohio Stadium, the home base for the university’s football team.

For a detailed schedule and the latest updates regarding the 2024-25 NHL season, fans are encouraged to visit the official ESPN website.