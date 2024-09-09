Sports
NHL 2024-25 Broadcast Season Begins with Exciting Lineup
The National Hockey League (NHL) 2024-25 broadcast season is set to commence soon, with the ESPN family of networks providing comprehensive coverage of the games.
This season will feature 100 exclusive games available on ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and ABC. Additionally, over 1,050 out-of-market games will be accessible through NHL Power Play on ESPN+.
The broadcast season kicks off on October 8 with a tripleheader, featuring teams competing at various times throughout the day: at 4:30 p.m. ET, at 7 p.m. ET, and at 10 p.m. ET.
On October 22, the NHL Frozen Frenzy will return, showcasing all 32 teams in action in a special night of hockey. This event will also include another tripleheader starting at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The Frozen Frenzy will offer a whip-around show that features live look-ins and highlights from all 16 games taking place that evening.
Fans can look forward to the NHL 4 Nations Faceoff, which will occur from February 12 to 20. This event will feature teams comprised of NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden competing in a round-robin format.
The Stadium Series will return to ESPN on March 1, when the matchup between the teams will be hosted at Ohio Stadium, the home base for the university’s football team.
For a detailed schedule and the latest updates regarding the 2024-25 NHL season, fans are encouraged to visit the official ESPN website.
Recent Posts
- Martin Ødegaard Doubtful for North London Derby Following Injury
- Massive Brush Fire Erupts in Trabuco Canyon, Prompting Evacuations
- Karnataka High Court Hears Petition Against CM Siddaramaiah Over MUDA Scam
- Nimmitabel Residents Unite Against Local Serial Pest
- Brandon Aiyuk’s Near Trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers Season Opener Against Jets
- Jannik Sinner Claims First U.S. Open Title in Historic Victory
- A Sequel to ‘The Goonies’ is Officially in Development
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers’ Home Opener Against Jets
- Apple Unveils Innovative AirPods Lineup with Groundbreaking Features
- Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Faces Delisting from Nasdaq
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over Hosting Duties on Wheel of Fortune
- Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery
- Social Security Benefits: How Long They Last in Different States
- End of Tornado Warnings in Niagara Region
- Google Maps Enhances Disney Bus Transportation Experience
- Apple Unveils the Thinnest and Most Advanced Apple Watch Series 10
- Nik Rokahr and Callan England Jointly Awarded Sandover Medal in WAFL
- Jermain Defoe Spotted with Mystery Woman at Hertfordshire Golf Club