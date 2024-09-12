Sports
Buffalo Bills Face Miami Dolphins in Prime Time NFL Showdown
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are set to clash in an exciting ‘Thursday Night Football’ matchup. Both teams come into this game with a 1-0 record, having secured victories in Week 1. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, September 12, 2024, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Fans can catch the action on Prime Video, with local broadcasts available on WKBW in Buffalo and Miami’s local affiliates. This season, Amazon is the exclusive carrier of ‘Thursday Night Football,’ a deal that began in 2022. Amazon Prime subscribers can enjoy the game with their membership, which costs $14.99 per month after an initial $1.99 for the first week.
The match between these AFC East rivals promises to be thrilling. The Bills are heading in as 2.5-point underdogs but have had a strong record against the Dolphins in recent matchups. Josh Allen, the Bills’ quarterback, holds an impressive 11-2 record against the Dolphins during his career.
Bettors and fans should keep an eye on the injury reports as the match approaches. Josh Allen has been seen practicing with a protective glove on his left hand. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ running back Raheem Mostert will not play due to a chest injury, and his teammate De'Von Achane is a game-time decision.
The Dolphins will look to leverage their offensive strengths, especially with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle posing significant threats to Buffalo’s defense. Meanwhile, Buffalo has shown resilience this season, particularly on defense, led by standout performances from players such as Greg Rousseau.
Tickets for those looking to experience this thrilling game live at Hard Rock Stadium are still available on Ticketmaster and other resale sites. Fans can also visit Amazon’s fan store for the latest team merchandise.
Recent Posts
- Study Highlights Risk of Psychosis with High-Dose ADHD Medications
- Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill Explores Family History on BBC’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’
- Cardi B and Offset Welcome New Baby Girl, Expanding Their Family
- Retirees Face Lowest COLA Increase Since 2021 Amid Cooling Inflation
- Taskmaster Season 18 Returns with Exciting Line-Up
- Controversial Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’ Now Streaming
- Australia Triumphs Over England in First T20I at Southampton
- President Biden’s Lighthearted Gesture at 9/11 Memorial Sparks Internet Buzz
- Optimism Surrounds Dolphins’ De’Von Achane Ahead of Matchup Against the Bills
- Buffalo Bills Face Miami Dolphins in Prime Time NFL Showdown
- NHL Mourns the Loss of Former Enforcer Stephen Peat
- Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills Set for AFC Showdown
- ARM: A Malayalam Fantasy Film Resonates Across Languages
- Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng’s Bail Hearing Progresses in Johannesburg
- Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Accidental Instagram Live Broadcast
- Hibernian FC Signs Striker Dwight Gayle on One-Year Contract
- Toby Jones to Star in New Series on Phone-Hacking Scandal
- Prime Minister Starmer Calls for NHS Reform Following Darzi Review
- Billionaire Jared Isaacman Completes Historic Private Spacewalk
- Knull Debuts as Villain in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Finale