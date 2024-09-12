Buffalo Bills Face Miami Dolphins in Prime Time NFL Showdown

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are set to clash in an exciting ‘Thursday Night Football’ matchup. Both teams come into this game with a 1-0 record, having secured victories in Week 1. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, September 12, 2024, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch the action on Prime Video, with local broadcasts available on WKBW in Buffalo and Miami’s local affiliates. This season, Amazon is the exclusive carrier of ‘Thursday Night Football,’ a deal that began in 2022. Amazon Prime subscribers can enjoy the game with their membership, which costs $14.99 per month after an initial $1.99 for the first week.

The match between these AFC East rivals promises to be thrilling. The Bills are heading in as 2.5-point underdogs but have had a strong record against the Dolphins in recent matchups. Josh Allen, the Bills’ quarterback, holds an impressive 11-2 record against the Dolphins during his career.

Bettors and fans should keep an eye on the injury reports as the match approaches. Josh Allen has been seen practicing with a protective glove on his left hand. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ running back Raheem Mostert will not play due to a chest injury, and his teammate De'Von Achane is a game-time decision.

The Dolphins will look to leverage their offensive strengths, especially with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle posing significant threats to Buffalo’s defense. Meanwhile, Buffalo has shown resilience this season, particularly on defense, led by standout performances from players such as Greg Rousseau.

Tickets for those looking to experience this thrilling game live at Hard Rock Stadium are still available on Ticketmaster and other resale sites. Fans can also visit Amazon’s fan store for the latest team merchandise.