Miami Dolphins Face Buffalo Bills in Exciting Thursday Night Football Matchup
The Miami Dolphins (1-0) and Buffalo Bills (1-0) are set to clash on Thursday Night Football, marking the beginning of Week 2 in the NFL schedule. This exciting game will feature two formidable offenses led by quarterbacks Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. In their previous encounters, Allen has emerged victorious six out of seven times against Tagovailoa. Last season, Allen threw for 300 yards in both meetings, while Tagovailoa struggled with interceptions. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. According to the SportsLine consensus, Miami is currently a 2.5-point favorite, with the total points over/under set at 48.5.
A renowned sportswriter, Mike Tierney, who regularly contributes to the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, is well-regarded for his insights into the NFL. With decades of experience, Tierney possesses a remarkable track record, with a 154-124-9 performance over the past two seasons, earning significant returns for bettors. He has a keen eye for the Buffalo Bills, with a 40-27-4 record in games involving the team. His latest predictions and picks for the Dolphins vs. Bills matchup have garnered significant attention.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard will play a crucial role with Matt Milano sidelined. Demonstrating exceptional body control, Bernard led his team with 10 tackles in the opener against the Cardinals. Throughout his career, Bernard has recorded 176 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. Additionally, defensive end Greg Rousseau showcased his potential by achieving team highs in sacks and tackles for loss in Week 1. In his NFL career, Rousseau has logged 20 sacks and 12 pass deflections.
The Miami Dolphins are capable of creating explosive plays on the field. In 2023, the Dolphins led the league in total offense and passing offense, while ranking second in points per game. They continued their momentum in the season opener, achieving 400 total yards of offense. Running back De’Von Achane, despite dealing with an ankle injury, exhibited elite speed by gaining 24 rushing yards and securing a touchdown, along with 76 receiving yards as a pass-catcher. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle also played a significant role, with five catches for 109 yards, demonstrating his ability to catch the deep ball effectively.
