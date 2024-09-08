Bears vs. Titans: NFL Week 1 Matchup Preview

The Chicago Bears and the Tennessee Titans are set to face each other for the first time since 2020 during the Week 1 NFL schedule. This highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bears are looking to make a strong start to the season as they debut their new quarterback, Caleb Williams, the No. 1 draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner from 2022. In contrast, the Titans are entering their first season under head coach Brian Callahan, who previously served as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator.

According to the latest odds from SportsLine consensus, the Bears are favored by four points over the Titans, with an over/under of 44 points. Chicago holds a 7-6 advantage in the all-time series against Tennessee, with their last encounter resulting in a 24-17 victory for the Titans in 2020.

As Chicago enters its third season under head coach Matt Eberflus, the team shows promise after improving from four wins in 2022 to seven wins in 2023. The Bears are expected to enhance their offensive capabilities this season, bolstered by the talented Caleb Williams, who threw for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns during his college career.

Defensively, the Bears have established themselves as a formidable opponent, leading the league in rushing yards allowed per game last season. Furthermore, they tied for the league lead with 22 interceptions. Chicago’s recent performance has shown improvement, winning five of their last seven games and maintaining a five-game home winning streak.

However, there are concerns regarding the potential for a letdown, as rookie quarterbacks generally struggle in their first starts. Historical data indicates that the last 15 quarterbacks chosen with the No. 1 overall pick have a combined record of 0-14-1 during their debut games since 2003.

The Titans aim to capitalize on their recent hiring of Callahan, seeking to improve offensively with the return of quarterback Will Levis and a cast of wide receivers. The team has shown promise in previous matchups and possesses a solid track record, with a 4-1 record in their last five games in Chicago.

The simulation model has analyzed the Titans vs. Bears matchup 10,000 times, indicating a leaning towards the Under and generating a point-spread pick that shows a success rate of nearly 60% in simulations.