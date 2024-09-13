Richards Bay Aims for Top Eight in Betway Premiership, TS Galaxy Faces Squad Changes

With the 2024/25 Betway Premiership on the horizon, Brandon Truter, the coach of Richards Bay, has set his sights on finishing in the league’s top eight. The team is set to begin their campaign against TS Galaxy at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00pm (CAT, GMT+2).

Richards Bay endured a challenging previous season, ending in 15th place and participating in the PSL Playoff tournament. However, the KwaZulu-Natal team showed resilience by winning the mini-league, remaining undefeated, and earning their return to the top flight. Conversely, TS Galaxy enters the league following a 3-1 defeat against Stellenbosch in the MTN8 tournament quarterfinals, after finishing sixth in the league last season with 12 wins, eight draws, and 10 losses.

Brandon Truter has expressed a strong commitment to elevating Richards Bay, aiming to avoid relegation battles and placing in the top eight. “We want to move away from that situation [fighting in the relegation zone]. Top eight is the target,” he stated. Truter emphasized the importance of cultivating a winning culture and the determination to secure success with each game.

Meanwhile, TS Galaxy made headlines on Friday with the announcement of their mutual separation from Serbian star Samir Nurkovic. The decision was reached after both the player and the club agreed that their strategic goals no longer aligned. TS Galaxy expressed appreciation for Nurkovic’s contributions and professionalism, wishing him success in his future endeavors.

As the teams face off, notable players include Richards Bay’s Somila Ntsundwana, known for his versatility as a striker and winger. Ntsundwana was instrumental in the previous season’s conclusion and will be key to Richards Bay’s offensive efforts. For TS Galaxy, Kamogelo Sebelebele stands out, having scored in the MTN8 quarterfinals and looking to build on his positive momentum.